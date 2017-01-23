New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent a botched message to the NFL on stage Sunday after his team upended the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

Kraft, while accepting the trophy and speaking to the fans in the stadium and watching from home, hinted that the win was a big ordeal, though it took quite a bit for him to get the idea across.

Busted Coverage captured the funny part of the interview:

Hey Bob, I'll see you in Houston. Let's get lit 😜pic.twitter.com/Gtr6aHcIue — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 23, 2017

Kraft, of course, is likely trying to take a direct shot at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. He may or may not have had a few drinks before doing so.

The Patriots had to go without Tom Brady for the first four games of this season thanks to the Deflategate scandal. That didn’t stop Brady from throwing 28 touchdowns against two interceptions during 12 regular season games before casually throwing for three Sunday night in the 36-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kraft and Brady now look to make the NFL hand them a Lombardi Trophy in Houston, completing a poetic version of justice for perceived slights.

While not the smoothest delivery, Kraft got his point across Sunday night—the Patriots are marching into Houston on a mission.