Darrelle Revis returning to the New England Patriots seems like the obvious conclusion to an odd saga.

Revis’ career fell into a hole last year with the New York Jets before both sides moved on, then he had an odd off-field incident which has since been cleared up.

We’ve pointed out in the past what a good idea a reunion is for both sides. And reporters like Ben Volin of the Boston Globe have suggested it and cited others who say it could happen: “Don’t discount the return of Darrelle Revis, now a free agent after being released by the Jets. One league executive said the Patriots “are the only team that makes sense” to sign Revis…”

Now Robert Kraft himself has talked about a reunion, per the New York Daily News‘ Gary Myers:

“I would love it,” he said. “Speaking for myself, if he wanted to come back, he’s a great competitor, I’d welcome him if he wanted to come.”

A reunion would require Revis to come to the terms he shouldn’t be making top dollar anymore. He does that and Kraft won’t have an issue inking him to a deal—New England is known for rehabbing veteran defensive backs and Revis happens to know a thing or two about the team already.

Revis making a comeback with the Patriots would be a great story. It’d also help the team’s title chances thanks to issues with Malcolm Butler after the team spent big money on Stephon Gilmore.

Any way sliced, Kraft seems to agree a reunion with Revis is a good idea. It’s hard to disagree.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter