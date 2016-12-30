Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis will hang up his cleats after 14 seasons in the NFL

The six-time Pro Bowl selection told reporters Friday that Sunday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be his last game.

From the man himself … pic.twitter.com/uesWP6ulFI — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 30, 2016

Mathis also posted a video on Instagram thanking Colts fans for their support over the years.

🎉👍🏿✌🏿🎉😎😢 Love Y'all A video posted by Robert Mathis (@rmathis_the1st) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:02am PST

Mathis is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader with 122, and he is tied with Simeon Rice for 18th on the NFL’s all-time sacks list. He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 after leading the league in sacks with 19.5, and he won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007.

Mathis is the perfect example of a good player slipping through the cracks in the draft. He was taken in the fifth round in 2003.