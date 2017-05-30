If the Buccaneers blew it by trading up in the second round last year to draft kicker Roberto Aguayo, they’re not afraid to admit it.

That’s why they brought in former Jet Nick Folk. Aguayo, despite being nicknamed “Mr. Perfect,” made a league-low 71 percent of his field goals (22 of 31) in his rookie season. Folk, 32, make 27 of 31.

The competition between the two is sure to be one of the story lines on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which will feature the Buccaneers during training camp.

“The competition has definitely started. I know everybody feels it,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter told the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s a little tension when we’re going through that. That’s a good thing. That’s a good thing. This is pro football, there’s supposed to be competition.”

In one case, the Bucs brought in a former Jet strictly as a backup. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed as insurance for Jameis Winston.

Folk, on the other hand, can’t really be classified as an insurance policy because Aguayo is too risky to be insured. He made four of five field goals between 35 and 40 yards Tuesday at organized team activities. Folk made all nine of his attempts.

The Buccaneers were 8-5 at one point last season but faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs. They were active in free agency as they tried to cover their weaknesses, and Folk’s signing in March can’t be overlooked among the DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker signings. A playoff berth could rest on Folk’s foot or Aguayo’s if he rises to the challenge.