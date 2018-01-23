Robin Lopez resorted to using a low blow in an attempt to get under DeMarcus Cousins’ skin during Monday’s Bulls-Pelicans game.

The two players got tangled up at the end of a play, with Boogie attempting to break free from Lopez’s grasp. That was difficult, because Lopez decided to grab Cousins’ crotch, which was a “bush league” move. Cousins then gave Lopez’s leg a shove so he could disengage, and that’s when the Bulls big man hilariously flopped.

Robin Lopez Grabbing Boogie Cousins Cojones pic.twitter.com/pqwXROXZ2K — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) January 23, 2018

It’s always entertaining to watch Lopez’s flop attempts. He’s had some funny ones over the years.