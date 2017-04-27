Robin Lopez wasn’t happy with the officiating in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Bulls-Celtics matchup, and he made sure to let the world know about it.

The Celtics went to the line 23 times in the game, while the Bulls had 17 free-throw attempts, and with the game close in the final stanza, the officials blew their whistle nearly every time Boston got into the paint.

Lopez, after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter, had had enough, and took a stand. He turned to an official and began clapping in his direction.

Robin Lopez sarcastically clapping at the ref pic.twitter.com/AgMyoDegR8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 27, 2017

That gesture earned him a technical foul.