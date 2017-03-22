It’s not often that we see an actual fight in the NBA, but that’s what happened during Tuesday night’s Bulls-Raptors game—punches and all.

The fight was between Brook Lopez and Serge Ibaka, and began after things got ugly while the two were fighting for a rebound. Lopez backed into Ibaka, who then responded by pushing his elbow into his opponent’s back. Lopez didn’t like that, so he turned around, got in Ibaka’s face and began talking trash to him.

A shoving match then ensued, with an official caught in the middle of it. Unfortunately, his attempt to cool things down didn’t work, as Ibaka slapped Lopez, who then threw a punch in Ibaka’s direction, which he dodged. Ibaka then threw one of his own, which was equally bad, and grazed the side of Lopez’s face.

Bulls' Robin Lopez and Raptors' Serge Ibaka exchange punches, get ejected (all angles) pic.twitter.com/uxVm321tPc — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 22, 2017

Both Ibaka and Lopez were ejected for their actions.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

