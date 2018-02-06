Bulls center Robin Lopez was furious with the officials during Monday’s game against the Kings, and he made sure to let them know about it.

Lopez was visibly frustrated in the second quarter of the game after he attempted to deny an entry pass, but was whistled for a foul in the process. He did appear to give Willie Cauley-Stein a bump, and while it wasn’t a clear foul, it looked like the official made the right call. Lopez didn’t agree, though, and he began jawing at one of the officials, which earned him a technical. All that seemed to do was upset Lopez more, as he threw a tantrum and the jawing quickly turned into yelling. He was then hit with a second technical, and ejected from the game.

Robin Lopez ejected from the game after arguing with the refs. pic.twitter.com/02WtQIHAQL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 6, 2018

Lopez didn’t stop there, either, as he even decided to pick up and throw a chair on his way to the locker room.

The ejection was Lopez’s seventh of his career.