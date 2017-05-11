Marijuana use among NBA players seems to increase with each passing year, and it’s only a matter of time before the league allows its players to use the substance for medicinal purposes.

Cannabis is known to be effective in treating pain, as well as treating anxiety and helping muscle recovery, among other things. So it’s no wonder why players use it.

As of right now, though, cannabis is either decriminalized or illegal in most states, although it’s available for medical purposes in a good portion of the country. The NFL and NBA have still yet to change their policy, though.

Rockets assistant coach John Lucas hopes they won’t, though. Lucas, a former No. 1 overall pick of the team, struggled with alcohol and cocaine issues over the years. He shared some thoughts on cannabis, and did not hold back.

“A lot of kids are picking schools based on the (marijuana) smoking policy because the rule can get you in trouble,” he said, in an interview published on The Undefeated. “The education for now has been changed because people are investing in buying drug companies, marijuana farms because it’s legal. “It’s being legalized, but it’s still like nicotine and alcohol. It can kill you. It won’t kill you from smoking it, but it creates a big form of depression.”

Lucas has a point, as excessive marijuana use can affect dopamine reuptake. But the pros outweigh the cons in this instance, and it’s time for the NBA to take a stand and get with the times. If players feel the drug helps them recover, they should be allowed to use it. It’s a hell of a lot safer than alcohol, and has medicinal benefits.