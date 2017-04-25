The Houston Rockets hold a 3-1 series lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the team is looking to eliminate its opponent on Tuesday night.

Houston has a great opportunity to do so, being that Game 5 is set to tip off at the Toyota Center, with the home crowd giving its support. We’re willing to bet they’ll be making their presence felt, as the Rockets announced a promo that includes $1 beers and $1 nachos.

Judging by the Rockets pregame attire, we’re guessing they’ll be pushing hard to close out the series in Game 5. Check out the funeral look from James Harden, Eric Gordon and Nene. These Rockets players chose to wear all black for a reason.





We severely doubt Russell Westbrook is wearing black tonight.

[Twitter: @MrMedders]