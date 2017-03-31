When it comes to betting, generally, the house usually wins, rather than the bettor.

For one particular Rockets fan, that was the case, and a bet he lost was particularly embarrassing.

17-year-old Miguel Chavez learned his lesson about betting against the Warriors, as he picked the Rockets to beat them earlier in the week. They weren’t able to accomplish that feat, so Chavez had to make good on his bet.

That entailed duct-taping himself to a roadside sign for everyone to see.

Cops called after man duct-taped to yield sign along busy street https://t.co/10cFrbFuVf pic.twitter.com/5tugNLWidn — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2017

Here’s video of what him getting his duct tape on looked like, if you’re interested.

Once again lost a mf bet. @myhouseisdirty 😹😹😭😭😹 #hahahaha no one wanted to help me down 😹😭😭 but everyone wanted to record fuck that coin toss 😹😹 #ducktapechallenge A post shared by CHAVO (@myhouseisclean) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Let this be a lesson to other fans out there. Bet against the Warriors at your own risk.

