The Houston Rockets are currently battling it out with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a playoff series, with the two leading MVP award candidates going toe-to-toe.

And it sure looked like Rockets general manager Daryl Morey zinged one of them on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Morey, who is big on analytics, responded to an article written by a popular blog that insinuated former Rockets forward Matt Bullard was one of the worst rebounders to ever play the position, given his height. The Rockets GM responded to The Nylon Calculus’ tweet, and went to bat for Bullard by saying Hakeem Olajuwon grabbed all the boards, which was funny and true.

@bull50 not your fault that @DR34M was getting all the boards https://t.co/37MSy6oPkk — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) April 19, 2017

Bullard seconded that notion.

Dream made it crystal clear that I should get out of the way and let him get all the rebounds. And that's exactly what I did! #thanksdream https://t.co/27LcWI8MeA — Matt Bullard (@bull50) April 19, 2017

And then came the zinger.

@bull50 sounds like some other superstars… — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) April 19, 2017

That looks like a pretty clear reference to Russell Westbrook, who has been known to snatch rebounds away from his teammates to pad his stats.

Will Russ respond to Morey? Stay tuned.