Make no mistake—the NBA sees the success of the NCAA Tournament and hears the criticisms of a lengthy season and long playoff series.

The NBA often comes under fire for its 82-game schedule, especially with the recent rise of criticism as teams have rested key players down the stretch.

For Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, lessening the regular season and considering a major overhaul to the playoff format could work wonders for the Association, as captured by Jordan Heck of Sporting News:

I think it could go as low as 30 to 40 and shortening playoff series to 1 to 3. I mean, when you say shorten the playoff series to one game people go, ‘Oh my gosh that’s crazy!’ But you look at the NCAA Tournament and 63 games makes massive amounts of television money compared to our (about) 1,250 regular season games. They make more in those 63 games than we make in 1,250 games.

This is more fun to think about than practical. The NBA isn’t going to throw away an entire season for a single-elimination playoff game in such a star-driven league. The tournament works because teams of no-name players can hit on Cinderella runs before the big programs take over in the Final Four.

Morey’s focus is on television money here. Overhauling the format to make more cash in this avenue doesn’t mesh with the league itself, though.

For now, this comment about the playoffs is a pipe dream. Reducing the regular season is something the NBA will have to seriously consider soon.