Emotions run high in the NBA playoffs, and it’s not just the players and coaches getting all riled up.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, seen here yelling at a referee during last night’s game, was fined $100,000 by the NBA for confronting a referee during live game action, the league announced Wednesday.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pulls a power move đź‘€ pic.twitter.com/N2GqIXaNlh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

Alexander, whose net worth is close to $2 billion, shouldn’t have any trouble paying the fine.