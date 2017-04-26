Posted byon
Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander completely crossed the line during Tuesday night’s playoff matchup against the Thunder at Toyota Center, and he’ll likely be hearing about it from the league.
In the middle of the game, toward the end of the first quarter, Alexander got up and walked over to referee Bill Kennedy and began chewing him out while Russell Westbrook held the ball.
You won’t see this happen often, and there’s a reason for it.
The league isn’t taking Alexander’s actions lightly, either.
This will be an interesting story to follow. Will the league send a message and discipline Alexander for his part in this incident?