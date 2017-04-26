Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander completely crossed the line during Tuesday night’s playoff matchup against the Thunder at Toyota Center, and he’ll likely be hearing about it from the league.

In the middle of the game, toward the end of the first quarter, Alexander got up and walked over to referee Bill Kennedy and began chewing him out while Russell Westbrook held the ball.

You won’t see this happen often, and there’s a reason for it.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pulls a power move 👀 pic.twitter.com/N2GqIXaNlh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

The league isn’t taking Alexander’s actions lightly, either.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Rockets owner Les Alexander approaching ref during live game action: “An investigation is underway." — Adam Wexler (@awexlerKPRC) April 26, 2017

This will be an interesting story to follow. Will the league send a message and discipline Alexander for his part in this incident?