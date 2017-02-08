The Orlando Magic might have a taker for Serge Ibaka.

According to ESPN.com’s Calvin Watkins, the Houston Rockets have some interest in Ibaka, who is apparently on the trade block. The veteran power forward will be a free agent after this season and can leave Orlando for nothing. The Magic are looking to recoup what they lost to get Ibaka in a draft-day trade last June.

Rockets star James Harden says he doesn’t want the team to make any trades, but Ibaka is a fit in Mike D’Antoni’s offense because of his ability to shoot. Acquiring a player of Ibaka’s caliber would certainly help the Rockets’ chances in the playoffs this season, and he is a former teammate of Harden’s from his Oklahoma City Thunder days, so it might work from a chemistry standpoint.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey says the team won’t make any big trades, but we’ll see what happens at the trade deadline in a few weeks.