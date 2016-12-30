The Houston Rockets are looking for some help at center after Clint Capela suffered a broken fibula earlier this month, and they reportedly have set their sights on a player in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos has emerged as a prime target for the Rockets.

Trade rumble: Houston has made no secret of its desire to add a big man and the Kings' Kosta Koufos, I'm told, has emerged as a prime target — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 30, 2016

The 27-year-old seven-footer is averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. He is in the second year of a four-year, $33 million contract that he signed last July.

Capela is expected to be out for several weeks and while Nene has filled in nicely, the Rockets could use some help off the bench until Capela returns from injury. The Kings might not be willing to deal Koufos, however, as they are in the chase for a playoff spot this season. We’ll see what unfolds as we get closer to the trade deadline.