The Houston Rockets are willing to do whatever it takes to steal Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency this summer.

As we noted Tuesday, the Paul-to-Rockets rumors keep gaining steam because the Rockets continue to look like a team willing to make a major splash.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe echoed these sentiments and pointed out Ryan Anderson is the current sticking point:

As Steiny indicates, HOU calling teams w room seeking to dump Ryno–and giving impression they are confident re signing CP if they get space https://t.co/WyE9EHvIck — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 28, 2017

Anderson, 29, has a cap hit of $19 million or more in each of the next three seasons, so it makes sense his deal might be preventing the team from signing CP3.

The initial Stein report detailed where the Rockets might look to dump Anderson:

Sources said that Houston has been focused on trying to find a team with cap space to take on Anderson — such as the Sacramento Kings — in hopes of potentially creating up to $28.5 million in room under the cap.

Easier said than done, though—not many teams will want to inherit a player Anderson’s age who only managed 13.6 points per game over 29.4 minutes last year.

A year ago, it would’ve been funny to think Anderson was holding up the Rockets getting a superstar like Paul. Odd fit next to James Harden or not, it’s clear the Rockets will at least keep trying to make this happen.

Somebody just needs to take Anderson off their hands.