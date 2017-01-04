Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis will be ready for spring training after a health scare.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery in late November to remove one of his testicles. Bettis said Wednesday during an interview on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that he is cancer free.

Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) joining us "I'm feeling great. Got an early Christmas present, Dr said I was cancer free. Ready to push forward" — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 4, 2017

Bettis posted a 14-8 record with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season. He led the Rockies with 186 innings pitched.

Bettis said in a statement last month that he expected to be ready for spring training and the upcoming season, and it looks like that will hold true.