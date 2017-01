Rod Stewart’s was invited to do the Scottish Club draw after his favorite club, Celtic, advanced to the fifth round of the tournament, and he was pretty animated in doing so.

Stewart had clearly had a few drinks during the game, and it’s a good thing that all he had to do was pick up rubber balls, because it’s hard to see him doing more complicated tasks, at least in that state.

Rod Stewart doing The Scottish Cup draw absolutely pished. What a legend. #ScottishCup #Celtic 🍀⚽😁 pic.twitter.com/VB4JeakOrU — Lord Alfred Hayes (@LordAlHayes) January 22, 2017

Drunk much?