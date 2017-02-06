The fans at NRG Stadium in Houston showed Roger Goodell no mercy after Super Bowl LI.

When the NFL Commissioner got on the mic to present New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the Lombardi Trophy, he was immediately met with boos from the crowd.

Most fan bases dislike the commissioner for whatever reason, but Patriots fans are especially turned off by Goodell after he suspended quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games of the season for his involvement in Deflategate. But with Brady and Co. winning the Super Bowl, Patriots fans have to feel good watching Goodell hand over that trophy to their team.