NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is used to the boo birds, and they don’t phase him anymore.

And now, it seems, he’s not only unfazed by the boos, but welcoming them, apparently.

When Goodell came out to announce the 2017 NFL Draft in Philly was initially underway, he embraced the boo birds and even incited them to boo louder. Sure enough, they did.

Roger Goodell eggs on the Philly crowd to boo him pic.twitter.com/M1oAvWcoyX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 28, 2017

Gotta love it.