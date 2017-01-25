NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been on the receiving end of serious heat this week because he attended playoff games hosted by the Atlanta Falcons two weeks in a row.

Meaning, of course, he just so happened to skip the AFC Championship game hosted by the New England Patriots. Which, of course, is the team Goodell had in his sights over the Deflategate controversy when he dished Tom Brady a four-game suspension. New England fans openly taunted Goodell all game while the Patriots whipped the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Goodell isn’t backing down from his decision to skip the AFC title game:

Essentially, Goodell thought the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons was a better game. On paper, he’s probably not wrong, though both turned out to be big clunkers.

Goodell won’t be able to skip a Patriots game now.

Asked about handed a Lombardi Trophy to Brady, Goodell was all business:

Roger Goodell to @ColinCowherd on if he'd be uncomfortable handing the Lombardi Trophy to Brady: "Not for a second…it would be an honor." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2017

Goodell is playing it cool, but everyone knows the Patriots have used this possible moment as a motivating factor all season.

In the end, Goodell won’t have much of a choice but to slap on a grin and hand the hardware over if the Falcons can’t pull off the upset.