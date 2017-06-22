Now that the NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, perhaps Roger Goodell could have done some kind of touchdown dance after making it through Logan International Airport without any grief.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said that the commissioner wouldn’t even be able to land in the city after the whole Deflategate mess. But according to Boston.com, Goodell made it through safe and sound as he returned from a trip to Israel with Pro Football Hall of Famers that was set up by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Here's #NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Logan Airport today returning from Robert Kraft's Touchdown in Israel II trip #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/C8tYsUo4mG — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 21, 2017

Goodell wore a baseball cap with a “B” on it. It could have been a Red Sox cap not in the traditional colors. Perhaps he was trying to blend in.

Getting through the premises without being tackled or hit is pretty much like scoring a touchdown for Goodell, so he could have taken part in some kind of group celebration without getting a penalty.

The problem is, it would be hard for Goodell to get a group together because he doesn’t have many friends in New England.