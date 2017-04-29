NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a friend with him on Friday night to help keep the boo birds at bay.

Goodell approached the podium with former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, which confused fans. Jaws began clapping as if to tell the fans to stop booing and begin cheering, so they didn’t really know what to do. Their minds told them to boo, but their hearts said otherwise.

That allowed Goodell to put Day 1 of the NFL Draft in perspective, and he delivered a nice speech to thank fans, the city of Philadelphia and everyone who helped put the even together. This again confused fans, who didn’t really know what to do with the super villain.

Good execution by Goodell and Jaws there, that’s about as docile as you’ll see Philly fans.