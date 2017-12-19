NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may be viewed as The Grinch by some, but he’s Santa Claus in the eyes of others.

Goodell and the league recently came through with an amazing gesture for a terminally ill Patriots fan who has been battling brain cancer. The commish surprised Bill Duggan, chief of the Tarrytown (New York) Fire Department, and presented him with two tickets to Super Bowl LII.

And, judging by his reaction when Goodell showed up to the fire station, Duggan was clearly moved, which you can see in the video below.

Roger Goodell helped one Patriots fan cross an item off his bucket list 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g4qGD2jJ0G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2017

Goodell got wind of Duggan’s story after the Tarrytown Fire Dept. created a GoFundMe page to help make his wish of attending the Super Bowl come true. And now, thanks to the NFL, it appears that will be the case.

There’s a good chance Duggan will get to see his Patriots play in the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4 as well, with the Patriots on track to lock up home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs. Either way, props to the NFL for helping make his dream come true.