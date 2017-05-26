Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has come under fire recently after some unflattering pictures of him at OTAs made the rounds.

Long story short, Benjamin looks a bit out of shape heading into the summer.

We covered the story here, and Four Verticals pointed out some video that shows how big Benjamin is right now:

Benjamin’s coach, Ron Rivera, says this isn’t a fair talking point right now:

A lot was made out of it that was unfair to be made out of it,” Rivera said, per Charlotte Observer. “Especially in a voluntary situation. But he’s worked very hard. He’s focused in on what he needs to do and he’s done that. Now we as coaches need to stay on him to make sure he’s doing the right things.”

Rivera is right—Benjamin, documented weight issues in the past or not, showed up to a voluntary camp and is putting in the work with his offense. He had a bit of a down year last season, as did most of the team, but the Florida State product still has 16 touchdowns over two seasons, so it’s hard to think Benjamin won’t be effective again in a year.

Benjamin’s current conditioning is a fun social media topic, but he’s arrived early after an offseason to put in a full summer’s worth of work.