Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith all but confirmed he will retire after his team’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera doesn’t want to see Smith go out wearing purple.

ESPN.com’s David Newton captured Rivera’s thoughts:

“That’s up to Steve,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday. “I think he should, though. Think of all the years he played here. But it’s up to him.” “He’ll decide what he wants to do, and he’s earned the right,” Rivera said.

Smith spent his first 13 years in the NFL with the Panthers and sits on franchise records in receptions (836), receiving yards (12,197) and receiving touchdowns (67).

This, of course, would mean setting aside the ugly split between the two sides when Smith still had a year left on his deal. Newton recapped the main talking point there:

Rivera admits Smith’s fiery attitude challenged him as a first-time head coach when he took over the Panthers in 2011. Smith admitted in the NFL Network’s “Steve Smith: A Football Life,” that his strained relationship with Newton played a role in Gettleman’s decision to release him with a year left on his deal.

Of course, with the way Smith keeps chugging along and how disappointing the Panthers looked this year, many fans probably want to see Smith back in the fold and wearing the Carolina blue again.

That probably won’t happen, but it’s always hard to say with a guy like Smith. And like Rivera said, he’s earned the right to do whatever he wants.