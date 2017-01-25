UFC star Ronda Rousey helped protesters at Standing Rock last week as they stood firm against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

According to according to TMZ Sports, Rousey brought protesters supplies such as vegetables and bread.

Rousey showed up in an Instagram post by Olympian Pauline Macias:

The Dakota Access Pipeline pipeline is back in the headlines this week after President Donald Trump issued an executive order for the construction of the pipeline to proceed. The Standing Rock Sioux sued those who approved the pipeline over potential threats to the tribe’s source of water. Those who support the pipeline say it is the safest way to transport oil, as opposed to hauling it in trucks and other measures.

Rousey, normally rather secretive about her beliefs, will be someone to watch in the coming weeks after Trump’s executive order.