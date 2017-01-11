Not too many people know what Ronda Rousey’s next career move will be, not even her.

After getting destroyed in her last two UFC fights, most recently losing just 48 seconds into the bout, the former women’s bantamweight champion has been exposed. She’s no longer just vulnerable, but no longer strikes fear into her opponents, and has been exposed. It’s now common knowledge that Rousey can’t hang with strikers, and is very one-dimensional.

Rousey, who often avoids the media, has been fairly quiet since her UFC 207 loss. She finally returned to social media for the first time this week, and posted this J.K. Rowling quote, with no caption.

At this point, it seems like Rousey is just trying to remain relevant so she can eventually join the WWE. Her career in the UFC looks to be all but over, and these cryptic quotes aren’t going to help her attempt to regain her dominant form.