Ronda Rousey made her presence felt before signing her WWE contract on Sunday night.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion showed up to Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber, roughly one month after crashing the Royal Rumble, and she was as active as you’d expect her to be.

Rousey made her way into the ring, joining Raw general manager Kurt Angle, and showed some love for her “hero,” Rowdy Roddy Piper. She was then seen getting into it with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in the ring, as they attempted to steal her thunder. Rousey stared down Triple H, and it didn’t take her long to slam him through a table.

Obviously, McMahon was not happy with Rousey for putting her husband through a table, so she slapped the former UFC champion across her face, and the two then went face-to-face, setting up for a potential match at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey signed her contract, and that was that. After watching that sequence of events, we can’t wait for WrestleMania.