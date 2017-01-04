UNC and Clemson battled it out on the court on Tuesday night in an overtime thriller, which the Tar Heels won, 89-86.

After the game, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell went off on Roy Williams in the handshake line. And judging by this video, we can clearly tell he was angry (check out the reaction from the sportscaster who was in the middle of them, haha).

Roy and Brownell having words after the game pic.twitter.com/eaM8WnhlwE — Will Thompson (@thrillis4) January 4, 2017

Brownell was apparently upset about Kennedy Meeks’ actions toward their bench, and Williams did apologize for it.

I'm told Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson's bench and that's why Brownell was giving Roy the business. Roy apologized, apparently. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 4, 2017

Props to Williams for handling it in a classy manner. It’s safe to say Meeks will be running some extra sprints this week for his behavior, as Williams doesn’t stand for that.