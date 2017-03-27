Roy Williams is 66 years of age, and he can dance better than I can, which I’m not even ashamed to admit.

We’ve all seen his eccentric yet classy suits he can pull off wearing during games, but we don’t usually see him show much emotion on or off the court. Williams is usually cool, calm and collected.

That wasn’t the case after Sunday’s huge win against Kentucky in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Williams was seen in the locker room flexing and dancing to celebrate the Tar Heels punching their ticket to the Final Four.

The players seemed to enjoy it, that’s for sure. The Heels are two wins away from a national title, and there’s a lot to be excited about.

