Rudy Gay is taking a big risk.

The 30-year-old forward plans to opt out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings and become a free agent this summer despite suffering a major injury last season, his agent Roger Montgomery told The Undefeated on Monday.

Gay tore his left Achilles tendon in January and is expected to be back on the court by mid-June. He would’ve made $14.2 million in the final year of his contract with the Kings next season. Instead, Gay hopes to sign with a team that will look past his injury, which has been one of the toughest for NBA players to overcome.

When healthy, though, Gay is a solid No. 2 scoring option. Prior to his injury, Gay averaged 18.7 points across 30 starts for the Kings. As long as his recovery goes well, there should be several teams clamoring to sign the 10-year veteran in free agency.