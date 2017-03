Sunday’s NBA action featured a few thrilling finishes, with the Jazz-Kings matchup capping off the epic day.

It appeared the Kings were going to hold on and emerge victorious in overtime after George Hill missed a potential game-winning jumper, but Rody Gobert tipped it in at the buzzer and the Jazz won, 110-109.

#ThisIsMarch Another wild finish today in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TzBaHCWF6w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2017

The basket was reviewed, but counted.