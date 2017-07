Russell Martin made sure to put umpire Angel Hernandez in his place during a recent game.

Hernandez, who has been known for trying to take over games in the past, tried to do exactly that.

Martin, however, wasn’t having it.

“Put your mask back on,” Martin said to Hernandez.

Russell Martin stares down Angel Hernandez "put your mask back on" (h/t @SNFaizalKhamisa) #UmpShow pic.twitter.com/Gyvh54iE6B — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 29, 2017

That was Martin’s way of basically saying, “Do your job.”