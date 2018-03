Man (bun) down!

That was the case during Tuesday’s exhibition game between the Phillies and Blue Jays, when catcher Russell Martin attempted to track down a pop fly off the bat of Odubel Herrera.

Unfortunately, Martin tripped on the netting after making the catch. To make matters worse, a pole fell on his man bun.

That was a bit of a risky play to make in an exhibition game, but it’s hard not to commend Martin for his hustle.