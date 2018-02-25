Russell Westbrook was clearly upset over a questionable play involving him and Zaza Pachulia during Saturday’s game.

Westbrook was fighting for a rebound on the play, when his legs got tangled up with both Pachulia and Nick Young. He then fell to the ground — landing on his back. Pachulia then came diving in late (watch here), and landed right on top of Westbrook’s knees. It didn’t appear as if there was any contact to make him fall, either.

It looked like the contact was intentional, and that Pachulia put a cheap shot on Westbrook. The Thunder guard sure believed that was the case, judging by what he told media members after the game. He got a bit testy with a reporter who asked him a question about it after the matchup was in the books, and then had this to say:

“Obviously, it was intentional,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook on Pachulia falling into his leg: “Don’t ask me a dumb question. Obviously it was intentional.” pic.twitter.com/9sKpS2TgnH — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 25, 2018

Pachulia refused to comment on the play when asked about it.

Zaza Pachulia on Russell Westbrook’s claim that he intentionally tried to hurt him: “No comment. That’s childish. Come on. I’m not responding to that.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 25, 2018

In looking at the play, it’s hard not to agree with Westbrook, so it will be interesting to see if the league reviews it.