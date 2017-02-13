The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Washington tonight to face the Wizards, a team Russell Westbrook has enjoyed facing as of late.

Oklahoma City’s star point guard has put up a triple-double in each of the past three meetings against the Wizards, including a 35-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist performance earlier this season.

If Westbrook can manage another triple-double against Washington, he’ll join a pretty exclusive club. Only two other players in NBA history have four straight triple-doubles against a franchise: Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.

Four straight triple-doubles vs a franchise (via @EliasSports):

Wilt

Oscar Robertson

Russell Westbrook can join them: Thunder-Wizards, 8 ET pic.twitter.com/CoLdZTWhy8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2017

Westbrook came up two assists short of a triple-double in Saturday night’s emotional loss to the Golden State Warriors, but he exploded for 47 points in 37 minutes. In the month of February, Westbrook is averaging 35.2 points per game. Even if Westbrook doesn’t get a triple-double, he’s a threat to have a big game scoring the basketball.