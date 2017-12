Russell Westbrook taught Michael Kidd-Gilchrist a lesson about trying to deny him at the rim when he’s coming full steam during Monday night’s game.

Westbrook came flying down the lane in the third quarter of the contest, when he was picked up by MKG, who began backpedaling toward the rim. That proved to be a bad idea.

The Thunder star took flight and posterized Kidd-Gilchrist with a monstrous dunk, and it was fun to watch.

Just another day at the ranch for Westbrook.