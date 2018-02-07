Russell Westbrook made Warriors guard Patrick McCaw look silly during Tuesday’s game.

It happened in the first quarter of the Western Conference matchup at Oracle Arena, when Westbrook brought the ball up the court — determined to get to the basket. He was picked up by McCaw, but Westbrook used a crossover move to change direction and leave his opponent in the dust. The Thunder star then finished off the play with a powerful dunk.

As for McCaw, he was left watching as Westbrook slammed the ball home.

WHY RUSSELL WESTBROOK DO THAT TO PATRICK MCCAW? pic.twitter.com/Qd2tjTlSOC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2018

Westbrook went coast-to-coast on that play, and showed why he’s the reigning MVP.