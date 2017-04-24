Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson struggled from the free-throw line in Sunday’s Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets. He missed six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter and went 2-of-12 for the game, much to the amusement of some of the Rockets’ bench players, who straight up laughed at Roberson from the sideline late in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook didn’t notice the Rockets’ bench players laughing at Roberson’s missed free throws during the game Sunday, but the Thunder star delivered a subtle burn toward them while speaking to reporters the day after.

Russell Westbrook on Rockets bench laughing at Andre Roberson's FTs: "Probably the guys that don't play are the ones laughing." pic.twitter.com/VfbceCerQi — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 24, 2017

It’s bad enough that Roberson was missing critical free throws late in the game, but to see the Rockets bench laughing made it even worse. It will be interesting to see if the Rockets employ a similar strategy with Roberson in Game 5 on Tuesday and if the bench reacts the same way when he misses free throws.