Russell Westbrook put Harrison Barnes on his backside during Sunday night’s game.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, after he and Seth Curry traded shoves. Barnes set a hard screen right after, which didn’t go over well with Westbrook. He attempted to fight through it in the most effective manner possible — by lowering his shoulder and knocking Barnes down.

Frustration mounting within Russell Westbrook. Technical a few minutes ago. Flagrant 1 after this exchange. pic.twitter.com/qyvpGMXWkw — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) March 6, 2017

Westbrook, who was clearly frustrated at the time, was hit with a flagrant-1 foul for his actions.