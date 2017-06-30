Thunder fans were super excited after the team pulled a stunning trade out of nowhere to land Paul George on Friday night.

But no one was happier than Russell Westbrook.

Check out this video of Westbrook and his buddies celebrating the big trade, which shows how pumped Russ is to play alongside PG13.

Russell Westbrook seems very happy about OKC's acquisition of Paul George. pic.twitter.com/QbVVJ5Sjgf — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) July 1, 2017

He’s no Kevin Durant, but Russ has to be excited about playing alongside someone in the team’s frontcourt who can actually shoot the ball.

The MVP Award winner appeared to slow down and was a bit fatigued in the playoffs, so adding PG13 can help take some of the pressure off him, and he won’t have to take 40 shots a game anymore.

The Thunder are now a contender in the Western Conference, and Russ is pumped about it.