Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook didn’t have a chance to record a triple-double in Thursday night’s game against the Grizzlies, mainly because he didn’t get to finish the game.

Westbrook was upset about a call in the third quarter of the Western Conference matchup, and he made sure to let the officials know about it. That earned him a technical foul.

The thing is that Westbrook wasn’t done arguing, though. So he was hit with a second technical, and promptly ejected.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook ejected after back-to-back technical fouls for arguing call pic.twitter.com/vyxlwFErVp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2016

It was the fourth ejection of his career. To be honest, though, it was a bit petty by the officials to give him the second technical.