Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is an MVP candidate for good reason, and the Utah Jazz learned that lesson on Monday night.

Westbrook dropped 38 points, hauled in 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists, giving him yet another triple-double, which is ridiculous.

His biggest bucket, though, came in the game’s final seconds. After Gordon Hayward tied the game with a clutch three-pointer, Westbrook brought the ball up the floor and just casually drained a jumper from the elbow with 1.4 seconds remaining for the win.

It was Westbrook’s first go-ahead field goal in the final five seconds of a game in the last two seasons; he was previously 0-for-7 in that situation.

Great defense by the Jazz on that play, leaving Westbrook wide-open so he could just pull up for an uncontested mid-range jumper.