There was a lot of talk about how Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant would interact with one another heading into the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, and it’s clear they’re still not really friends.

Russell Westbrook warmed up on the opposite side of the court from where Durant and his Warriors teammates are, almost on his own little “island.”

Russell Westbrook warming up on the opposite end of Kevin Durant with Harden, Kawhi, Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/8eDEr34UFl — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 18, 2017

Russell Westbrook was practicing away from Kevin Durant and the other West All-Stars so James Harden joined him. pic.twitter.com/R095TCqEnV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 20, 2017

They were even on opposite ends of the team picture.

Durant and Russ on complete opposite ends of the West team photo LOLLLLLL 😭 pic.twitter.com/EfzxVDp93z — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) February 20, 2017

The game should be exciting, that’s for sure.