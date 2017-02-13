With the Thunder and Warriors recently squaring off over the weekend, Russell Westbrook stepped his troll game up in a big way.

It’s been awhile since he’s appeared in a new Mountain Dew spot, but a new commercial was recently released, and Westbrook came back strong in it.

The spot features Westbrook draining jumpers from outer space, and the overall message was basically that you should be your own person, rather than letting others sway you into making decisions. He ended the commercial by appearing to throw some shade at Kevin Durant:

“Don’t do they, do you,” he said.

Westbrook always brings the fire, both on and off the court.