The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season on Thursday night, when they take on the New York Knicks, so that’s probably why Russell Westbrook and teammate Nick Collison elected to dress up and don their Halloween costumes on Saturday.

And it’s safe to say they nailed the look they were going for.

Westbrook and Collison dressed up as Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in “White Men Can’t Jump,” and they did an amazing job in doing so. Check out the attention to detail with these costumes, in a few photos that show Westbrook and Collison perfectly recreating the two main characters in the movie.

Here’s a side-by-side look for comparison purposes. The two NBA stars used their wives for some help in this one.

Is there anything the 2017 NBA MVP Award winner can’t do?