Posted byon
A Nuggets fan completely crossed the line after Thursday’s Oklahoma City-Denver game was in the books, which resulted in a heated altercation between him and Russell Westbrook.
The Nuggets won the game on a game-winning three-pointer by Gary Harris with no time remaining, with the Nuggets guard draining the shot over Westbrook.
Adding insult to injury, a Nuggets fan got in Westbrook’s face on the court a few moments later, and then began yelling at the reigning MVP. Westbrook responded by shoving him.
Security eventually broke up the skirmish, but it’s certainly understandable why Westbrook was upset. The fan had no business even approaching him.