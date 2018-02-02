A Nuggets fan completely crossed the line after Thursday’s Oklahoma City-Denver game was in the books, which resulted in a heated altercation between him and Russell Westbrook.

The Nuggets won the game on a game-winning three-pointer by Gary Harris with no time remaining, with the Nuggets guard draining the shot over Westbrook.

Adding insult to injury, a Nuggets fan got in Westbrook’s face on the court a few moments later, and then began yelling at the reigning MVP. Westbrook responded by shoving him.

Russ gets a fan in his face, pushes him away pic.twitter.com/2gP5H1QRKg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 2, 2018

Security eventually broke up the skirmish, but it’s certainly understandable why Westbrook was upset. The fan had no business even approaching him.